Robert Charles Kuhn

He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 22, 1925 to the late Albert Kuhn and Johanna Martha (Laderer) Kuhn. He grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Tolleston High School. When he completed high school, he served in the United States Navy in WW2 and served as a Pharmacists Mate Third Class. After his service to our country, he attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked as a Benefits Supervisor at US Steel in Gary Indiana until his retirement in 1984. He loved his family more than anything. His happiest moments were preparing Sunday dinners for his family and spending time with his collies. He loved his German heritage and working with genealogy to trace his family origins in southern Germany. He loved visiting Germany as often as he could to visit friends and family. He was a treasured friend and always wanted to help others.Robert was preceded in death by his wife Vera (Lenburg) Kuhn, his twin sons Michael Kuhn and Thomas Kuhn, great granddaughter Zoe Daege and grandson in law Kevin Vawter.