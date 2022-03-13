Oct. 21, 1953 - March 10, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Robert Charles Pollock, age 68, of Hebron, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 10, 2022.

Rob was born October 21, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Hilliard High School in Hilliard, Ohio in 1971 and soon began his over-the-road truck driving career.

In 1981, Rob met Monica at her parents in Lakes of the Four Seasons. Rob married the love his life, Monica, on November 21, 1981. They went on to have three daughters, Bobbi, Amanda, and Megan. Rob loved his family and taught them strength and love.

In 2017, Rob retired and enjoyed spending his time with his five grandchildren, hunting, and especially fishing; his all time love. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking in the garage, attending the school events of his grandchildren, and playing with the family dog, Sofie. His legacy will continue on through each family member and he loved them all very much.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Peggy; and brother, Mike.

He is survived by his sister, Polly (Eric) Strom; wife, Monica Pollock; daughters: Bobbi Pollock, Amanda (Joel) Fry, and Megan Pollock; and grandchildren: Cameron, Mason, Charlee, Bentley, and Savanna.

No service will be held, however; the family will have a Celebration of Life this summer in memory of Rob.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.