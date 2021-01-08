Robert 'Cookie' L. Cook

July 29, 1954 — Jan. 5, 2021

MONTICELLO, IN — Robert "Cookie" L. Cook, 66, of Monticello, formerly of Portage, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born in Gary, IN, on July 29, 1954, to the late Arnold and Pearl Pauline (nee Ashcraft) Cook. He was a proud veteran of The U.S. Air Force. He was an Operating Engineer, Local 150. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, craft foreman and friend to many.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rose Cook; sons, Robert (Erica) Cook and Christopher (Julia) Cook; stepdaughter, Beth (Hector) Mireles; stepson, John (Haley Kado) Weger; grandchildren: Keelyn, Bryce, Ashley, Adam, Hayley and Hector; brother, Edward (Joan) Cook; sister, Lola (late Cornell) Teguiani; special family friends, David Fagan and David Kyle; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Jerry Cook, Brenda Driver and Irma Alkire; stepdaughter, Dawn Marie Weger; and his parents.

A funeral service for Robert will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME - BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN 46405. Visitation will take place just prior to the service on Saturday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please note, due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks are required. For more information, please call 219-962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.