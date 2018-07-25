LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Robert Corbin 87, of Lake Village, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018. Survived by his children, Lana (James) Will, Morocco, James S. Copper, Pendleton, Robert L. Corbin, Lake Village, grandchildren, Lisa Hurd, Crown Point, Robert Will, Mary Schoon, both of Morocco, Diana Copper, North Judson, Ryan Corbin, Lake Village, Jonathan and Jillian Corbin, both of Hammond, several great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary. He and Mary owned Bob and Mary's Tap, Chicago Heights, for over 20 yrs. He was a WWII Army veteran, 40 year Union Car Hauler and member of the US Trotting Assoc. since 1970. He also competed in Professional Bull and Bronc Riding throughout the United States, winning many awards.
Visitation, Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with Funeral Services, Saturday at 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNEAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Cancer Research Foundation.