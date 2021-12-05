May 26, 1947 - December 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert D. "Big Daddy" Lemmons, age 74, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Robert is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" of 53 years; five children: Scott (Deon) Lemmons, Shawn (Amy) Lemmons, Rob (Margaret) Lemmons, Michael (Kati) Lemmons, Kelly (Riley) Lecka; and 16 grandchildren.

Robert was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Robert was an electrician at Inland Steel for 44 years and a member of USWA Local #1010. He attended Gary Edison and graduated from Whiting High School. Robert enjoyed coaching his kids at Lakes of the Four Season's Little League for many years.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Prayers will be said at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Gerry Schweitzer officiating.

