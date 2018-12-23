CROWN POINT, IN - Robert D. 'Bob' Carney, age 86, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of December 20, 2018. Born in Monroe, MI on August 17, 1932.
Bob is survived by his wife Betty Justen of Mosinee, WI; loving children Michael Carney, Jackie (Randy) Minyard, Cathy Gullickson, Jeff (Sarah) Carney; devoted grandchildren Kris (Karyna) Gullickson, Kara (Adam) Graper, Valorie (Aaron) Dohl, Marcy (Clark Painter) Minyard, Jerome (Michelle) Minyard, Eric (Mallory Kaelin) Minyard, Robert A. Carney, Ryan (Amanda) Carney; beloved great grandchildren Ava, Josh and Andrew 'A.J.' Graper, Willow and Wyatt Painter, Cameron and Bodhi Dohl, and Eli Minyard; dear sister of Dolores Carney, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son David Carney and brother, Ronald Carney Jr., and parents Ronald Carney Sr. and Florine (Krug) Carney. Veteran of the U.S. Army, Korean War. Bob was a college graduate of Alma College, Alma Michigan, class of 1954. He was very active in the Dyer Little League and the Cub Scouts. Bob retired from Cargill and moved to Alabama where he loved to watch his Alabama Crimson Tide football. He enjoyed camping and traveling the world, but most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.