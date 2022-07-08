Robert D. Florence

EAST CHICAGO - Robert D. Florence, 65, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at home.

Survived by his mother, Lillie Florence; two sisters: Cynthia Patton and June Kennedy; one brother, Cedric (Charmaine) Florence; and a host of nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Starlight Baptist Church, 3839 Guthrie St., East Chicago with closed casket visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Mark Frazier officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Florence family during their time of loss.