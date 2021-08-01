CALUMET CITY, IL - Robert D. Janiga, age 79 of Calumet City, IL passed away July 24, 2021. He was born in Hammond, IN and was a long-time resident of Calumet City, IL.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always made time for his family. Robert will always be loved by his family and all those who knew him. He was retired from LTV Steel/ArcelorMittal.

Robert is survived by his wife Carole A. (Hathaway) Janiga; daughters: MaryAnn Janiga, Margaret S. Davis (late Glenn); son Robert C. (Sharon) Janiga; grandchildren: Cameron Janiga and Lindsey Janiga. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Martha Janiga and brother Jerome Janiga; and a brother that passed away in infancy.

Services private by family. Donations or a memorial gift may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com