Robert D. Rodriguez

Robert was a member of Nativity Catholic Church. He was very proud of his 29 years in the Army Reserve and his deployment to Panama. Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a state award winning service officer at American Legion Post 260. Robert loved helping others. He volunteered at the Portage Resale Shop for over 100 hours a month and was always finding ways to connect resources with needs. He was excited to take items to nursing homes and veterans and constantly looked for ways to help ease the burden of others. He also volunteered at Heavilin Elementary, was the President of the MCJROTC Booster Club and coached PYB and PJM to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel and explore new places, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family.