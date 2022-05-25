Robert D. Rodriguez
April 25, 1951 - May 23, 2022
PORTAGE - Robert D. Rodriguez, age 71, of Portage, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosa Rodriguez; children: Robert L. (Laurie) Rodriguez, Rick (Krista) Rodriguez, Becky (Rob) Reising; grandchildren: Robert D. (Meagan), Isaac, Alex, Max, Kate, Roland and Roma; brother, Freddy Rodriguez; sister, Annie Velez; and many nieces; and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Pablo and Anna Pantoja.
Robert was a member of Nativity Catholic Church. He was very proud of his 29 years in the Army Reserve and his deployment to Panama. Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a state award winning service officer at American Legion Post 260. Robert loved helping others. He volunteered at the Portage Resale Shop for over 100 hours a month and was always finding ways to connect resources with needs. He was excited to take items to nursing homes and veterans and constantly looked for ways to help ease the burden of others. He also volunteered at Heavilin Elementary, was the President of the MCJROTC Booster Club and coached PYB and PJM to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel and explore new places, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Additional visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M.
Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to NWI Veterans Village.
Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500