Robert D. Romeril

At 90 years old, Bob returned to Burns Harbor as a special guest for two half-century steel-making anniversaries. He discussed history and future plans with management, and met steel workers who even today use his ergonomic designs.

Bob solved problems in a way that improved the human condition rather than slapping a bandaid on them. He taught African American steel workers in 1950's Maryland to read, after he observed a spike in worker injuries resulting from the introduction of complex new equipment with printed instructions and discovered high illiteracy rates among the crew. He taught job skills to people in prison and was a founding member of Essex Community College, where ex-cons could receive an education and thereby secure better jobs upon release.

In Indiana, Bob welcomed the first women steel workers to the Burns Harbor plant by painting every third bathroom door pink and outfitting the plant with smaller sized equipment. Bob and his wife were among the first parents to lobby the school board for new education techniques to benefit all for dyslexic children not only their child.

In Pennsylvania, he routinely hired clients of the Hogar Crea rehab program for handyman jobs, knowing that work and dignity are intimately linked. He asked every person "how are you?" and really listened to the answer no matter who it was.