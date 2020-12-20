PORTAGE/FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - Robert D. Smith, Portage/formerly of Gary, age 88, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Mark (Diana) Smith, Scott (Kay) Smith, and Cathy (JR) Hopper; cherished grandchildren: Christopher (Jackie), Daniel, Lauren (Joseph), and Matthew (Amanda); and treasured great grandchildren: Sydney, Harrison, Elizabeth, and Amelia.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine; his parents: Walter and Mary Smith; brothers: Gene and James; and sister, Betty Jo.

Robert was a proud U.S. Army veteran, and worked for U.S. Steel for nearly 30 years before his retirement. He was a devoted and hard-working man who loved his family more than anything, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

A private funeral service will be held by the family. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.