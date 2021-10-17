Nov. 22, 1942 - Oct. 6, 2021
HOBART, IN - Robert D. Zdonek, age 78 of Hobart passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at home. He was born on November 22, 1942 in Gary, Indiana. On January 7, 1966, he married Patricia Pope. Robert worked as a self-employed real estate broker and took pride in the fact that he was able to care for his family through his hard work. He devoted himself to being the primary caretaker of his beloved wife during her illness with Alzheimer's. He will forever be remembered and greatly missed by his three girls.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia "Gert" Zdonek; daughters, Kelli VanHorn, Karla (Sean Lynch) Zdonek; grandchildren, Toni Riley, Jacob Lynch; and brother, Raymond (Joanna) Zdonek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and "Pa" James; and his granddaughter, Kylee VanHorn.
Per Robert's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.