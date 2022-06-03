Robert Dale Horner

July 17, 1942 - May 25, 2022

HEBRON - Robert Dale Horner, age 79, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Robert is survived by his brother, William (Ruth nee Neitzel) Horner; nieces: Jane Horner, Carol Seitz (nee Horner), Beth Bencie (nee Kizer); nephew, Jeff Kizer.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Virgil and Eleanor (nee Dixon) Horner; sister, Margaret Kizer (nee Horner).

Robert was a high school literature teacher who taught in Crown Point, IN, Mequon, WI and Germantown, WI for over 30 years. He loved to read, travel to northern Wisconsin, and spend time with his family and beloved dog, Archie.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to the Tourette Association of America - www.tourette.org.

