Robert Dale Weekley
Aug. 22, 1958 — June 15, 2021
WANATAH, IN — Robert Dale Weekley, 62, of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Michigan City.
He was born August 22, 1958, in East Chicago, IN, to Paul R. Hedrick and Lorraine "Bernie" (Chaja) Weekly.
Robert was a 1978 graduate of Chesterton High School and attended Indiana State University. He worked for GRAYCOR and TAG. Robert was a huge sports fan, especially football. He played football throughout his high school years and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. Robert also loved old cars and trucks.
On October 21, 1986, in Tennessee, he married Deborah K. (Fuller) Weekley, who preceded him in death on July 10, 2016.
Also preceding in death were his father, Victor Weekley; nephew, Joseph M. Ellis III; and great niece and nephew, Victoria and Edd Pack.
Surviving are his mother, Bernie Weekley; daughter, Kimberlea Kalwitz; son, Wayne (Rhonda) Fuller; two sisters: Terri Hughes and Sherri (John) Richman; one brother, James (Andrea) Weekley; one granddaughter, Taylor Fuller; four nieces: Christina Ellis, Tifanie Weekley Cole, Crystal Weekley Barth, Jennifer Holton; two nephews: Joshua and Erroll Maxey; and many great nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place. Urn burial will take place at a later date at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.midwestcrematory.com.