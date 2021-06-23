Robert Dale Weekley

Aug. 22, 1958 — June 15, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Robert Dale Weekley, 62, of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Michigan City.

He was born August 22, 1958, in East Chicago, IN, to Paul R. Hedrick and Lorraine "Bernie" (Chaja) Weekly.

Robert was a 1978 graduate of Chesterton High School and attended Indiana State University. He worked for GRAYCOR and TAG. Robert was a huge sports fan, especially football. He played football throughout his high school years and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. Robert also loved old cars and trucks.

On October 21, 1986, in Tennessee, he married Deborah K. (Fuller) Weekley, who preceded him in death on July 10, 2016.

Also preceding in death were his father, Victor Weekley; nephew, Joseph M. Ellis III; and great niece and nephew, Victoria and Edd Pack.