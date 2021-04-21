SCHERERVILLE, IN — Robert Drozd, 81, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ilene "Cookie" Drozd; children: Anne (Jeff) Scheive, John (Terri) Drozd, Katherine (Matt) Schebler, Tim (Kendra) Drozd, Joseph (Nicole) Drozd and David (Amy) Drozd; 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Drozd; siblings: Sister Agnesine, Mary, Walter, Chester, Frank, Stephanie and Adele.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation-Help to Speed a Parkinson's Cure. www.kishfuneralhome.net