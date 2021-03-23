April 10, 1946 - March 17, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert E. "Bob" Milligan, Jr., age 74, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Milligan; daughter, Lisa Dewes; sisters: Bonita (Jeffery) LaVette, Maureen (Dan) Moriarty and Carolyn (Mike) Wray; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Loretta Milligan; and brother, Bernie (Sue) Milligan.

Bob worked at US Steel Southworks for 18 years and retired from Wetoska Packaging Distributors. He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1965. Bob was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob leaves behind a loving family and many close friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Prayers will be held at 9:15 AM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Michael O'Keefe officiating.