HIGHLAND, IN - Robert E. Burns Sr. age 88, of Highland formerly of Hessville, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lucille 'Lou' Burns (nee Louis); children, Debbie Burns, Kathy Hess, Bob Burns Jr., Lori (Rob) Barta and like a daughter, Shari (Ken) Kolodziej; grandchildren, Brian (Tracie) Hensley, Kelly (Darren) Renier, Bob (Shauna) Burns, Jamie (Tim) Trubach, Tom (Erin) Burns, Kerri (Nqobile) Dhlamini, Jenn (Steve) Fandl, Megan Virosztko and Kelsey Barta; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Marie (late Stan) Sapyta; brother, Jim (Jan) Burns; brother in law, Jim (Carol) Louis; 100 and a half year old aunt, Marcella Yatsko; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friends, Bill and Connie McBrayer. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Margaret Burns; sisters, Helen, Lorraine and Dorothy; and first grandchild, Kim Clardy (nee Hensley).
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 2:30 PM prayer service. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Keith M. Virus officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 AM and proceed to Church. He will be laid to rest directly after Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.
Robert went to All Saints Grade School and was a 1948 graduate of Hammond Tech High School. He was voted the 'best looking' in his class. Robert was a lineman at NIPSCO, Hammond Police Sargent for 20 years, and retired from the School City of Hammond. Robert was a Past President and Manager of FOP Lodge #51. He was a member of St James the Less Church. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame for Track and Cross Country, taking 4th in the State in the Mile. After the death of his father, he gave up a scholarship to the University of Kentucky to help support his Mom and siblings. His hobbies were Jigsaw puzzles, wood crafts, dancing, singing, bus trips to casinos and fishing at Cook Lake with his son. Daily, he loved sitting on the patio in the sun feeding the squirrels and watching the deer. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his loving wife Lou and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Hospice of the Calumet, hospicecalumet.org.