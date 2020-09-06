 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert E. Burns Sr.

Robert E. Burns Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert E. Burns Sr.

Robert E. Burns Sr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT E. BURNS SR. ON YOUR SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

A million times we've needed you, a million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God took you home. We love and miss you so much, Lou, kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts