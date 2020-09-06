Robert E. Burns Sr.

A million times we've needed you, a million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God took you home. We love and miss you so much, Lou, kids, grandkids and great grandkids.