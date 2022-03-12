Sept. 10, 1931 - Mar. 9, 2022

FISHERS, IN - Robert E. Coolidge, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was married to Carol (Holbrook) Coolidge for 69 years. The eldest of four children, he was born in Moline, IL, to a Church of God minister.

Robert's early years were spent in Cedar Rapids, IA, and Owattona, MN, as his family served in different churches. In 1946 Robert and his family travelled to Trinidad, West Indies, as his parents became missionaries. Robert remained with the family in Trinidad just over two years. At age 16 he boarded a ship and came back to the states without his family to continue his education.

He attended the University of Chicago. Robert served in the Army stateside in San Antonio during the Korean War. Following his military service, he completed his Bachelor's degree at Anderson University. Robert later earned a Master's degree in Liberal Studies from Valparaiso University. He taught World History at Morton High School in Hammond for over 25 years retiring in 1989.

A versatile musician Robert served at numerous churches in the area. He directed choirs, sang baritone and played piano, trumpet and euphonium. A lover of cars, Robert enjoyed working on his many car projects. He enjoyed travel and embraced opportunities to broaden his horizons. After living in Highland for 59 years, last summer he and Carol moved to Fishers, IN, to be near family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Coolidge; sister, Mary Beth Coolidge.

Robert is survived by his wife, Carol Coolidge of Fishers, IN; his son, Dave (Cherie) Coolidge of Greensboro, NC; two daughters: Nancy (John) Hook of Carmel, IN; Amy (Jon) Coolidge-Harshbarger of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren: David (Mary Beth), Susie (James), Jamie and Matthew; five great-grandchildren: Annie, Will, Hudson, Vivian and Maggie; brother, David (Shirley) Coolidge of Anderson, IN; sister, Barbara (Owen) Tibbetts of Montgomery, TX.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 9540 Fifth Street, Highland, IN.