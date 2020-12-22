June 3, 1941 - Dec. 19, 2020
CHESTERTON, IN - Robert E. Crone, age 79 of Chesterton passed away at his home with his wife by his side, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 following a long illness. He was born on June 3, 1941 in South Bend, IN to Guy and Mary (Garrett) Crone.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Candy (Thorgren) Crone of Chesterton; son, Ian (Jill Zambito) Crone of Knoxville,TN; brother, Charles (Darlene) Crone of LaPorte,IN; sister-in-law, Judith Nagel of Glen Ellyn, IL; nieces: Jenny Jessup, Laura Crone; nephew, Jamie Broadhurst; and great niece and nephew, Jade and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Crone; brother, James Crone.
Bob graduated from Wanatah High School, Class of 1959. He started his career with the Indiana National Guard and later became full-time National Guard. Bob became Staff Sergeant and managed the Valparaiso National Guard Armory as well as the LaPorte National Guard Armory. It was during this time that he met his future wife at the Frost Top Drive-In. During his career he worked at Bethlehem Steel, managed Alloy Industries in Michigan City, and later became a realtor, spending many years selling real estate in Chesterton. In 1972 his son, Ian, was born. Bob served on the Chesterton Town Council for 13 years starting in the early 1990s. He was also a member of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and was proud to have served as its President. During his retirement, he enjoyed reading and visiting the casinos on a regular basis.
Private family services for Bob will be held. He will be laid to rest at Chesterton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice at www.duneshospicellc.com/donations. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.
