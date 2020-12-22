Robert E. Crone

Bob graduated from Wanatah High School, Class of 1959. He started his career with the Indiana National Guard and later became full-time National Guard. Bob became Staff Sergeant and managed the Valparaiso National Guard Armory as well as the LaPorte National Guard Armory. It was during this time that he met his future wife at the Frost Top Drive-In. During his career he worked at Bethlehem Steel, managed Alloy Industries in Michigan City, and later became a realtor, spending many years selling real estate in Chesterton. In 1972 his son, Ian, was born. Bob served on the Chesterton Town Council for 13 years starting in the early 1990s. He was also a member of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and was proud to have served as its President. During his retirement, he enjoyed reading and visiting the casinos on a regular basis.