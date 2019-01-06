MUNSTER, IN - Robert E. Frevert, age 94, of Munster, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife Mary, (nee Willis); children: Candace Berger, and Kathleen Misner; stepchildren: Michael (Donna) Abercrombie, and Lori (Frank) Abercrombie-Sagala; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; brothers: Neal (Dawn) Frevert, and Lee (Sharon) Frevert; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Selina Frevert; brothers: Gerald Frevert, Kenneth Frevert, and Donald Frevert; sisters: Naomi and Jean; and step-son, James Abercrombie.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sand Oak Condominiums Social Room, 910 Ridge Road, Munster, Indiana. A private burial was held at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Mr. Frevert was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company, Hegewisch, IL plant. He was a member of Southside Christian Church in Munster, and a Navy See Bee during WWII. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.