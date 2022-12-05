ST. JOHN, IN - Robert E. Hoeksema, age 76, of St. John, IN, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 2, 2022. Rob is survived by his wife, Nancy Laning Hoeksema, nee Folkert; children, Carrie (Daniel) Hamstra, Courtney (Douglas) Voss, and Emily (Daniel) Diekemper. Grandfather of Isaac, Garret, Delanie, Kennedy, Gavin, Chase, and Cole. Brother of Richard Hoeksema and the late David (Joy) Hoeksema. Uncle of Kara Kasbergen, Wynette Bouma, and Kimberly Urban and the late Chris Hoeksema. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Mildred (nee Bock) Hoeksema.

Robert was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a retired Coach bus driver for Royal American and Free Enterprise System. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Visitation Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Service, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Harv Roosma officiating. Burial will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to The ALS Association (https://donate.als.org), Illiana Christian High School (https://www.illianachristian.org/), or Crown Point Christian School (https://www.crownpointchristian.org/). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.