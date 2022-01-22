Apr. 15, 1954 - Jan. 18, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Robert E. Ketterman, age 67, passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones at Porter Regional Hospital, January 18, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Valparaiso, Bob was very loved and well-known for his warmth, sense of humor and passion for woodworking. A devoted husband and man of faith, he served his community daily. He was a member at the Valley Baptist Church. In Valparaiso, he owned Bob's Timber Toys, Creative Castle, and Antique Repair and Millwork. His craftsmanship will be cherished forever.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hazel Ketterman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; sons: Kris and Dug Ketterman; grandchildren: Avery, Oliver and Willow Ketterman; stepdaughter, Shelley Binkley; stepson, John Binkley; siblings: brother, Roger Ketterman, sister, Norma DeMint.