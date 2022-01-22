 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert E. Ketterman
0 Comments

Robert E. Ketterman

  • 0
Robert E. Ketterman

Apr. 15, 1954 - Jan. 18, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert E. Ketterman, age 67, passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones at Porter Regional Hospital, January 18, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Valparaiso, Bob was very loved and well-known for his warmth, sense of humor and passion for woodworking. A devoted husband and man of faith, he served his community daily. He was a member at the Valley Baptist Church. In Valparaiso, he owned Bob's Timber Toys, Creative Castle, and Antique Repair and Millwork. His craftsmanship will be cherished forever.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hazel Ketterman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; sons: Kris and Dug Ketterman; grandchildren: Avery, Oliver and Willow Ketterman; stepdaughter, Shelley Binkley; stepson, John Binkley; siblings: brother, Roger Ketterman, sister, Norma DeMint.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts