WHEATON, IL - Robert E. Klepack, age 91, of Wheaton, IL, formerly of Valparaiso, IN and Merrillville, IN entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 25, 2021. He is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Randy) Zehr of Columbus, IN and Patty (Jeff) Mann of Wheaton, IL; two grandchildren, Kevin and Katie Mann; one brother, Donald Klepack of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sally Holt Klepack; parents, Michael and Anna Klepack, of Whiting, IN; and sister, Dorothy Maldoon, of Munster, IN.

Bob was born on January 11, 1930 in Chicago and lived most of his life in Northwest Indiana. He was a 1948 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, IN and received his Bachelor's of Science and Master's of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biology from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1952 and 1953. He played on the ISU football team and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Following college, Bob served two years in the Army Medical Corps at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, TX. Upon returning from his military service, Bob worked as Chief Chemist at Lever Brothers Company in Hammond, IN for 27 years. He served as Chief Chemist at NIPSCO's Bailey Plant for ten years and was an Industrial Hygiene Investigator for five years at the U.S. Department of Labor.