ST. JOHN, IN - Robert E. Popiela, age 74, late of St. John, IN passed away on August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Popiela (nee Kozol) for 52 years. Loving father of Anthony (Barbara) Popiela, late Joseph (late Laura) Popiela, Daniel (Cheryl) Popiela and Brian (Megan) Popiela. Devoted grandfather of Jen, Jacob, Johnathan, Emilia, Ania and Samuel. Dear son of the late Edward and late Jean Popiela. Dearest brother of the late Thomas (Carol) Popiela. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of AT & T. Robert was the Past Grand Knight and 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus Queen of Angels Council # 12154. He was a member of the Secular Franciscans Our Lady of Lourdes Fraternity, Member of the Lake County Amateur Radio Club.