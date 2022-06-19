Robert E. Robinson

June 26, 1935 - May 23, 2022

CROWN POINT - Robert E. Robinson, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Bob was born in Zanesville, OH to Edgar A. and Edith A. (nee Stockdale) Robinson. He was married June 27, 1959 to Phyllis Martin. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; four sons and their wives: Steven (Cindy) Vestal, NY, David (Sharon) Liberty Twp, OH, Douglas (Jan) Hamilton, OH, and Richard (Jamie) Duncan, SC.; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren: Emily (Nate) Glass Hillsboro OR, Amanda (Joe) Biscardi Vestal, NY, Blake (Joe) Flarida Columbus, OH, Morgan (Ryan) Hardesty Amelia, OH, Carol Robinson West Chester, OH, Andy (Emmy) Robinson Indianapolis, IN, Carl Schottmiller Los Angeles CA, and Joshua Underwood, Louisville, KY.; great-granddaughter, Maeve Flarida; and a pending great-grandaughter, Renn Glass. He is also survived by nephew, Shawn (Heather) Robinson; and their children: Carrie and Meredith; niece, Laura Robinson (Mark Szczepkowski); and their children: Anna and Jack.

Robert was a graduate of Ohio University and received a master's degree from Indiana University. He was employed by US Steel for most of his career. After retiring, he and Phyllis traveled the world enjoying the new experiences and the friendships they developed on the trips. He was an active member of Merrillville United Methodist Church and then First United Methodist Church of Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 25, 2022, DIRECTLY at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St. Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:30 A.M. until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, IN.

