MUNSTER, IN - Robert E. Russell, age 86, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Audrey Russell, (nee Kolanowski); Loving father of: John (Susan) Russell, Richard (Lisa) Russell, James (Diane) Russell, and Thomas (Jon Moon) Russell; Devoted grandfather of: Simi (Tim) Lorenz, Tara (Cory) Pitt, Cassandra Russell, Frank (Amanda) Russell, the late Allison Russell, Daniel (Sarah) Russell, Alivia, Ryan, Robert, Sarah, Catherine, and Kevin Russell; and great-grandfather of: Naomi, Jesse, Emerson, Kennedy, Lenox, Arden, and Bodhi; Dear brother of the late Carol (late John) Osborn.

Mr. Russell was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired Crane Operator with the Operating Engineers Local #150 and the AMOCO/BP Oil Refinery in Whiting, IN. He was an avid golfer, a fervid White Sox fan, and a jazz aficionado who loved to sing along with Frank Sinatra. Recently, he recommitted his life to His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through Spirit of God Fellowship in South Holland, IL. He will be deeply missed by many, but never forgotten.

Memorial visitation Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN with Pastor Brian Kamstra officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area - Riley House (hospicecalumet.org/inpatient-facility) would be appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com