Robert E. Weber

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Robert E. Weber, age 78 of NW Indiana, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life Carole J. Weber (nee Szikora); parents Gilbert Weber (Dorothy T.) and Dorothy H. (Lou) LeBaron.

Robert is survived by his brother Gerald (Patricia) Weber; daughters: Lisa (Rod) Gilmore and Carrie (Mark) Davis; grandchildren: Robert (Erin) Gilmore, Matthew (Alicia) Gilmore, Lauren (Andrew) Ketchem, Daisy Davis (fiance, Clayton Culbertson); eight great-grandchildren: Mila, Zoey, Asher, Remy, Lemmy, Maeve, Lydia, and Maisie; six nieces and his little buddy Punkin Head.

He was a retiree from Calumet Steel Co. and Ford Motor Co. Bob will be remembered for his love of family, Doo Wop and Motown music, Three Stooges and Honeymooners, playing pinochle and poker, his general goofiness and sweet nature. Nyuck, Nyuck, Nyuck ... and away we go!

Services private by family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted (Crown Point) with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

