HAMMOND, IN — Robert E. Williams, 76, of Hammond, IN, passed away November 28, 2021, at Franciscan Hospital in Hammond, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ 3030 175th Street in Hammond, IN. Visitation two hours prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN.