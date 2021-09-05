Robert Ealy

Robert's life was complete when he met and married the love he was destined for: Robin Bernal Ealy. Together they shared a common goal and one purpose: to love, honor and cherish one another and to bring out only the best in others. As an Emergency Room Physician, Robert assisted patients on the frontline with other nurses, physicians and caregivers during the pandemic - and will be remembered as a true Hero.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ealy & Daisy Carline Ealy; and is survived by his children: Jakob Robert Tenofsky-Ealy, Cacille Daisy Tenofsky-Ealy, Niles Bell and Julian Bell. He leaves behind his siblings: Anthony (Dollena) Ealy, Ronald (Karen) Ealy, Jeffrey Ealy, Ann Jeanette (Rodney) Brooks and Kenneth (David) Kjellander as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.

Robert was a respected member of Progressive Community Church and the family would like to thank Pastor & Mrs. Curtis Whittaker and the congregation along with all co-workers, community members and cherished friends.

Robert's legacy began the moment that his purpose here on Earth was fulfilled. May his memory serve as inspiration for those who knew and loved him to make every moment count, with dignity, with compassion and with love.