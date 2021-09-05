June 30, 1956 - Sep. 1, 2021
Dedicated Physician, Frontline Hero, Loving Father & Devoted Husband
A Life of Purpose Fulfilled
Robert Ealy, MD passed away on September 1, 2021 surrounded by his beloved wife, Robin, his eldest son Jakob and his devoted siblings.
Robert was born on June 30, 1956 to his loving parents, Samuel Ealy & Daisy Carline Ealy in Long Island, NY. As a small child, Robert was inspired to become a doctor by his family physician while watching the care he gave to people in his neighborhood.
Robert graduated from both Franklin & Marshall College and Penn State Medical School. During this time, he developed traits and principles that would guide him throughout each stage of his life: determination, discipline, and purpose.
Upon graduation, he married and eventually took on one of the most important and fulfilling roles of his life; Father to his two beloved children Jakob and Cacille. Although the marriage ended, his love for his children never wavered and being their "Pop" remained one of his proudest achievements.
Robert completed his US Public Health Service obligation at Bethany Hospital in Chicago and went on to assist in other hospitals from Massachusetts to Illinois. He was a member of the American College of Emergency Medicine Physicians and he worked tirelessly to improve the standards of care for others by saving the lives of countless patients.
Robert's life was complete when he met and married the love he was destined for: Robin Bernal Ealy. Together they shared a common goal and one purpose: to love, honor and cherish one another and to bring out only the best in others. As an Emergency Room Physician, Robert assisted patients on the frontline with other nurses, physicians and caregivers during the pandemic - and will be remembered as a true Hero.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ealy & Daisy Carline Ealy; and is survived by his children: Jakob Robert Tenofsky-Ealy, Cacille Daisy Tenofsky-Ealy, Niles Bell and Julian Bell. He leaves behind his siblings: Anthony (Dollena) Ealy, Ronald (Karen) Ealy, Jeffrey Ealy, Ann Jeanette (Rodney) Brooks and Kenneth (David) Kjellander as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.
Robert was a respected member of Progressive Community Church and the family would like to thank Pastor & Mrs. Curtis Whittaker and the congregation along with all co-workers, community members and cherished friends.
Robert's legacy began the moment that his purpose here on Earth was fulfilled. May his memory serve as inspiration for those who knew and loved him to make every moment count, with dignity, with compassion and with love.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that all donations be made to: Brothers Keepers 2120 Broadway, Gary, IN 46407.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.