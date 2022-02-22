HAMMOND, IN - Robert Emmett Groves "Bob", age 75, peacefully passed away January 31, 2022 in Orlando, FL with his brother Tim by his side.

He is survived by his daughters: Heather (Steve) Terstegge of Hauula, HI, Megan (Jason) Oliveira of Visalia, CA, Kelly Kessinger of Glendale, CA; his brothers: Timothy (Lisa) Groves of Greenville, SC, Kenneth Groves of Indianapolis, IN; his grandchildren: Simone (Kamu) Haanio, Milena (Gus) Hernandez, Harrison and Camilla Terstegge, Emily, Spencer and Audrey Linhares, Meghan Oliveira, Kayla (John) Castro-Gastelum, Halle, Piper and Noah Kessinger; great-grandchildren: Slaiter Montgomery, Alice and Konapiliahi Haanio, Renly Hernandez; his nieces: Alexandra and Cassandra Groves. He is also survived by ex-wife Cheryl Blevins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert R. and Julia Groves, son-in-law Robert Kessinger, and great-granddaughter Kayden Castro-Gastelum.

He graduated from Hammond High School, Hammond, IN and attended Indiana University before joining the US Navy. He served in the Navy as an Avionics Electronics Technician during the Vietnam War which prepared him for later work as a technician at US Steel Gary Works, and in Florida as a Field Service Technician at Motorola and a Cell Tower Technician at Verizon.

Bob was a proud father of his girls, referring to them individually as "one of my finest daughters". He enjoyed travel, fishing and good stories, both telling and listening to them. He had a plethora of nicknames over the years from friends and family. Many in Orlando knew him by the nickname Harrison for the fedora he often wore when he first moved to town from Indiana in the mid-80s. He will be remembered fondly and often for his laughter, his quick wit, his encyclopedic memory, his many varied interests, his willingness to take a call at any time of the day or night, his gift of snark, and his gruff demeanor that belied a very big heart.

A paddle-out ceremony will be held in Hawaii in early June.