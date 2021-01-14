Apr. 14, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Emmett Jones, 84, of Valparaiso, passed away very suddenly on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Valparaiso Hospice Center. He was born April 14, 1936 in Gary, Indiana to Charles and Rena (Spitler) Jones.

He attended St. Paul Catholic Grade School and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1955. While in grade school he had a local paper route, was a Boy Scout and worked for Wetmore Funeral Home.

He served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea, where he learned to drive everything in the motor pool. Upon returning home, he joined the Valparaiso Fire Department where he held the rank of Captain. He retired with 24 years of service and then became a Porter County Deputy Sheriff working out of the Civil Bureau. He retired after 12 years due to illness. During this time, he was also affiliated with MOELLER FUNERAL HOME. In 1982, he was co-owner of Cap City and co-owner of a stock care which he raced at Rensselaer Race Way, Broadway and Shady Hill Race Tracks.