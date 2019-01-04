WHEATFIELD, IN - Robert Ernest Gentz, age 66, of Wheatfield, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Robert was born July 29, 1952 in Culligan, MI the son of Ernest and Helen (Truhn) Gentz.
Robert was the President/Owner of NSEW Construction, which was an industrial construction business. He was divorced from Coy Ann (White) whom he had four children with, and never remarried. Robert was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeMotte where he served as a Deacon and was involved in youth programs. He loved to tinker with things and spend time with his family.
Robert is survived by his children: Ernest (Stormy) Gentz of Wheatfield, IN; Nickey Gentz of Wheatfield, IN; Rosie (Matthew) Nelson of Terre Haute, IN; Roxanna Gentz of Wheatfield, IN; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings: Regina (Jessie) Holcomb of Crown Point, IN; Barbara (Tom) Ford of Knox, IN; Glen (Jane) Gentz of Crown Point, IN; and sister-in-law, Susan Gentz of Portage, IN. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Gentz.
Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE OF DeMOTTE on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM with Pastor Ordean Nelson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Gentz Trust at DeMotte State Bank. To send flowers or share a memory with the Gentz family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.