Robert Erwin Golden

July 5, 1937 - April 7, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert (Bob) Erwin Golden, age 84, of Schererville, Indiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Bob was born to the late Maurice and Katherine Golden (nee Bola) in Chicago, IL on July 5, 1937.Bob is survived by the love of his life, wife of 57 years, Shirley Golden (nee Thompson). Together they were blessed with three children: Karen (Paul) Marcinek of Dyer, IN, Suzanne (Daniel) Poston of Friendswood, TX, and Robert (Dina) Golden of Glenview, IL. Bob was a very proud grandfather to seven grandchildren: Michael and Sarah Poston, Jacob and Nathan Marcinek, and Elaina, Naomi and Lily Golden.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He received his degree from The Chicago Conservatory of Music and also attended graduate school at Roosevelt University. Bob was the leader of the band, Bob Golden and His Orchestra for two decades. He often engaged his family and friends with his love of music. Robert also worked in sales for many years, retiring in 2014. Bob was a proud and long-standing fan of the Chicago White Sox.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations may be made in Robert Golden's memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster, IN.