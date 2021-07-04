 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Essie Kooi

Robert Essie Kooi

Robert Essie Kooi

LANSING, IL - Robert Essie Kooi, age 77 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He is survived by his two sons: Jamison Richard Kooi and Brandon Robert Kooi; five grandchildren: Brittany, Elliott, Drew, Ella, and CarliAnn; and sister: Katy (Al) Staack. Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Bert and Mildred (nee Hoffmiester) Kooi; brothers: Bert, William, Gene, James, and Arthur Kooi; and sisters: Ida Zillmer and Ruth Jacobson.

Robert honorably served our country in the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War from 1968 – 1969. He was retired. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: U.S. Steel Yard fireworks show celebrates Fourth of July with "best fireworks this side of the toll road."

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts