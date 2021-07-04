LANSING, IL - Robert Essie Kooi, age 77 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He is survived by his two sons: Jamison Richard Kooi and Brandon Robert Kooi; five grandchildren: Brittany, Elliott, Drew, Ella, and CarliAnn; and sister: Katy (Al) Staack. Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Bert and Mildred (nee Hoffmiester) Kooi; brothers: Bert, William, Gene, James, and Arthur Kooi; and sisters: Ida Zillmer and Ruth Jacobson.