Sept. 27, 1937 - April 19, 2023

WATER VALLEY, MS - Robert Eugene Hall, age 85, of Water Valley, MS, passed away April 19, 2023, at home.

Born September 27, 1937, in Tennessee, the son of William David and Edna Hall. Brother to Frank, Charlie and Pati.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Michelle) Hall; daughters Karen (Robert) Durall, Lisa (Dan Wareham) Hale and Mary (Dave) Lenzen; brothers Frank Hall and Charlie Hall; sister, Pati Sharpe; grandchildren Samantha (Toby) Stigdon, Elizabeth Hall, Emily (Aaron) Hartley; and great-grandchildren Chase and Olivia Stigdon, and Greyson and Ellie Hartley.

He was an avid crappie fisherman, and his favorite place to be was on Enid Lake.

A beloved father, he will be greatly missed.