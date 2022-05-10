 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Eugene Miller

May 19, 1938 - May 6, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Eugene Miller, 83, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born May 19, 1938 in Valparaiso to Robert L. and Eleanor G. (Goranson) Miller.

Robert is survived by his sons: Keith A. (Tammie) Miller and Kevin P. Miller both of Schererville, Indiana; his granddaughter, Brinn E. Miller and his brother, Dale Miller of California.

Robert was a 1956 Valparaiso High School Graduate, received a BS degree in Business from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1960, A former YBA basketball coach for the Hammond YMCA. Robert was an automobile enthusiast and an avid Indy car race fan. He retired from NIPSCO in 1993 after 32 years of service.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements.

