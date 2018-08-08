HAMMOND, IN - Robert Eugene Stoddard, age 67, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lorraine, nee Talarek; four children: Michael A. Stoddard, Elizabeth M. Bates, Angeline M. (Stephan) Marley, and Joseph L. Stoddard; six grandchildren: Patrick, Benjamin, Bethany, and Ruth Stoddard, Elijah Bates, and Rebecca Marley; one sister, Dorothy (late Charles) Falconbury; one brother, Lawrence Wayne (Bonnie) Stoddard, one sister in law, Dallie (late Kenneth) Stoddard; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ira 'Gene' and Elizabeth Stoddard, and brother Kenneth (Dallie) Stoddard.
Funeral services Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Whiting Baptist Church, 1547 - 119th St., Whiting, IN, with William L. Hall, Pastor, officiating. Burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), from 3:00-8:00 p.m., and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Stoddard retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in 2007, was a former employee of IHB and CNW Railroads, and a former letter carrier with the US Postal Service. He was a 1969 graduate of Hammond Tech, and a graduate of Calumet College of St. Joseph. Robert was a member of Whiting Baptist Church, the Hammond Historical Society, the Lake Shore Model Railroad Association, and the Northwest Indiana Railroad Preservation Society.