Robert Eugene Stoddard

Robert Eugene Stoddard

Robert Eugene Stoddard

Robert Eugene Stoddard

8/11/1950 - 8/5/2018

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Broken is the family circle, Our dear one is passed away. Passed from Earth and earthly darkness into bright and perfect day; but we all must cease to languish O'er the grave of him we love, Strive to be prepared to meet him, In the better world above. Love, Lorraine, Michael, Elizabeth, Angeline, Joseph and your Grandchildren

