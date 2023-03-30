June 29, 1951 - Mar. 27, 2023

DYER, IN - Robert F. "Bob" Trembacki, age 71, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Chicago, passed away peacefully Monday, March 27, 2023. Loving husband of Suzanne Trembacki, nee Tomaszewski. Devoted father of Bradley (Kelly) Trembacki, Jeffery (Michelle) Trembacki, and Randall Trembacki. Proud grandfather of Victoria, Alexia, Madilyn, and Chloe. Dearest brother of Christine (Bruce) Petway, Paul (Marianne) Trembacki, and Diane (Jim) Knetl. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents Stanley and Lorraine Trembacki. Bob was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITHS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Monday, April 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Leo Gajardo officiating.

Bob will be remembered as a selfless provider and loving father who always made time to support and guide his sons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com