VALPARAISO, IN - Robert F. "Bob" Zell, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born April 2, 1934 in Star City, IN to Clifford and Eva (Hummel) Zell and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Bob made his career as a tool & die maker retiring in 1994 from McGill's Manufacturing Bearing Division. He will be fondly remembered for his bowling exploits at Inman's and for the many fine woodworking pieces he crafted.