Robert F. "Bobby" Svitek

HAMMOND - Robert F. Svitek, age 67, of Hammond, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Tammy Svitek (Nee Kuske); three children: Bobby (Katie), Sandy and Kelly Svitek; four grandchildren: Little Bobby, Madison, Summer and Sammy; four siblings: Joyce (Jerry) Toole, Bubbles (Tim) Lee, Butch (Joann) Svitek and Carol (Ray) Malenius; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Marie Svitek; daughter Cindy; siblings: Leo, Pat, Jimmy, Ceil and Maryann.

Services were private at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323.

Bobby is a lifetime resident of Hammond. He loves life, being outdoors, fishing and he adores his family. He is a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who is loved by many and will be missed by more.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600