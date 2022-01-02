 Skip to main content
Robert F. "Frosty" Frost

Robert F. "Frosty" Frost

Dec. 24, 1930 - Jan. 2, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN PARADISE.

What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.

We will dance when we meet again, but until then Robert, I take comfort that Missy was waiting for you on the boat and together, you are fishing your heart's content.

Sadly missed and deeply loved, Your Wife, Joan and Family

