Robert F. 'Frosty' Frost

Dec. 24, 1930 — Jan. 2, 2021

MONTICELLO, IN — Robert F. "Frosty" Frost, 90, of Monticello, passed away at 5:20 a.m., on January 2, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on December 24, 1930, in Chicago to the late Jack and Frances (Maksymowski) Frost. His first wife was the former Irene Kucharski and she preceded him in death in 1981. On November 20, 1982, at the United Methodist Church in Griffith, he married the former Joan (Peterkitas) who survives.

Frosty was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp serving during the Korean War. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for American Maize in Whiting, IN, from which he retired, a company he worked for from the age of 18.

He was a true conservationist who enjoyed fishing, hunting and served as a past president for the Isaac Walton League in Griffith. He also liked playing pool and was a member of the American Pool Players Association (APA). He was a member of Amvets.