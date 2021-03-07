GRIFFITH, IN - Robert F. Gardner Sr. age 88 of Griffith, passed away on Sunday February 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Catherine; children: Robert (Tove) Gardner Jr., Carol (Steve) Lopez, Sandy Gardner, and James Gardner; grandson Robert Gardner III; and by his four-legged companions Norman and Naomi.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Steven and Ann Gardner, and brother Richard Gardner.

Private services were held on Wednesday March 3, 2021. Burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Robert was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. He was a retired Accountant at Acme Steel in Chicago, IL. Robert loved dancing, watching Lawrence Welk re-runs, and traveling the world on cruise ships.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.