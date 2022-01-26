MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Robert F. Hale, Jr., age 61 of Michigan City, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Bob was born on February 19, 1960 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Robert and Leona Hale. He was a 1978 Portage High School graduate and a graduate of Grinnell College and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Bob worked as a merchant seaman on the Great Lakes.