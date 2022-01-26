Feb. 19, 1960 - Jan. 24, 2022
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Robert F. Hale, Jr., age 61 of Michigan City, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Bob was born on February 19, 1960 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Robert and Leona Hale. He was a 1978 Portage High School graduate and a graduate of Grinnell College and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Bob worked as a merchant seaman on the Great Lakes.
Surviving are two brothers, William Hale of Valparaiso and James (Pamela) Hale of Clermont, Indiana; sister, Julie Hale of Victoria, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Katherine Hale.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.