 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert F. Hale, Jr.

  • 0

Feb. 19, 1960 - Jan. 24, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Robert F. Hale, Jr., age 61 of Michigan City, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Bob was born on February 19, 1960 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Robert and Leona Hale. He was a 1978 Portage High School graduate and a graduate of Grinnell College and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Bob worked as a merchant seaman on the Great Lakes.

Surviving are two brothers, William Hale of Valparaiso and James (Pamela) Hale of Clermont, Indiana; sister, Julie Hale of Victoria, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Katherine Hale.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts