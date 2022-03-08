WHITING, IN - Robert F. Walko, age 85, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence.

He was the beloved son of William and Emilia (Skovran) Walko and was preceded in death by five siblings: Marlene (late Luverne) Straka, Arnold "Barney" Walko, William Walko Jr., Julian O. (late Claire) Walko and Emily (late Bert, Sr.) Woess; cherished uncle of Bert (Regina) Woess Jr., Eileen (Paul) VanKavelaar, Dr. Christine (Michael) Leahy and Julie (Daniel) Tomczak.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks are encouraged in the funeral home and at the church and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Robert Walko was born on May 10, 1936, in Whiting, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1955 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He was a former employee of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago as a Heat Recorder and was a US Army Veteran. Devoted to his family, Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.