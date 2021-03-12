Robert Francis Luckiewicz

Bob is survived by his three sons, Jim (Kim) Luckiewicz, Joe Luckiewicz and Bob (Jackie) Luckiewicz; stepdaughter, Tracy (Jim) Rue; seven grandchildren: Kathrine (Christian) Ellison-Hines, Kyle Luckiewicz, Mason Luckiewicz, Sloane Luckiewicz, Kaden Luckiewicz, Remi Luckiewicz and Collin Dujmovich; three great-grandchildren, Cayleigh, Emerson and Jackson Ellison-Hines. Preceded in death by parents, Matt and Helen (Syjut) Luckiewicz; sister, Mary Ann Luckiewicz; and domestic partner, Christine Savarese.

Bob was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1957. He was a self-employed businessman, civic leader and youth sports coach. He served as Merrillville Ross Township trustee for eight years from 1974-1982, where he focused on investment in the Merrillville Parks Department to provide youth jobs and increase green space when Merrillville was growing to be the largest town in Indiana. His most significant achievement as trustee for the Town of Merrillville was the purchase and development of Hidden Lake Park. He enjoyed his final years living on Loomis Lake in Valparaiso.