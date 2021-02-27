VALPARAISO, IN — Robert Francis Lyon, 88, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Sanford, Florida. He was born July 12, 1932, in Racine, WI, to Howard and Frances (Krueger) Lyon. Bob served proudly with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His career as a store manager with J.C. Penney took the family to locations throughout the Midwest, as Bob's skills were needed to open or rejuvenate key locations. He concluded his career at Penney's Merrillville store for many years, allowing him to put down roots in Valparaiso with active membership at The First Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and assisted with the men's homeless ministry. Bob was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.