Robert G. Drotar

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Drotar, age 88, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on August 14, 1932 in Gary, IN

Robert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, former employee of EJ&E Railroad, he passed away with family surrounding him.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen W. Drotar; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Drotar; three daughters: Diane (Al) Leach, Amy (James) Ruhr, Roberta Oliver; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; step children: Susan (David) Hannabury, Timothy Whaling, Patrick (Lanica) Whaling, Sherri Glinski, Matty(Dena) Whaling.

Preceded in death by parents; sister Virginia; stepdaughter Wanda Whaling; Grandchildren: Keegan Whaling, Scott Drotar.

Private family services. Burial at St. Paul cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keegan Whaling Scholarship Fund and/or Scott Drotar Memorial Scholarship.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.